Mandy Moore: Ryan Adams 'never affected how I feel about love'

Mandy Moore said her relationship with Ryan Adams didn't make her "apprehensive" of falling for Taylor Goldsmith. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore says her divorce from Ryan Adams "never affected" her feelings about love.

The 35-year-old actress said in the May/June issue of Michigan Avenue her relationship with Adams didn't make her "apprehensive" of falling for Taylor Goldsmith, whom she married in November.

"I was very hungry. I was not apprehensive at all," she told the magazine. "I know that past situations didn't define me and didn't even define what love or marriage or relationships or any of that had to be. My experiences in the past were singular to that."

Moore split from Adams in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage. She said in an interview with The New York Times in February Adams was emotionally abusive during their marriage.

"I knew, even before I met Taylor, I would love again, and I would get married again, and I would have a family. And all the things I always hoped for and wanted, I still believed were out there and possible," the star said.

"Not to say that I didn't have my own grief and pain and trauma to tend to, deal with, overcome and heal from, but it never affected how I feel about love," she shared.

Moore had told The New York Times Adams' "controlling behavior" negatively impacted her music career. She said in an interview with Busy Tonight this month she's collaborating with Goldsmith on new music, nearly 10 years after the release of her last album.

"I'm working on music again, which is so exciting," the singer said. "To be able to share such a huge part of who I am that's sort of been dormant for so long, to be able to share that with the people I'm closest to, there's nothing better than that."

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us. The series competed its third season this month and co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley.