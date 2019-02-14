Mandy Moore shared a message of solidarity after saying her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, was emotionally abusive. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is glad she spoke out about her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, whom she says was an emotionally abusive partner.

The 34-year-old actress shared a message of solidarity Wednesday on Instagram after speaking about Adams in an interview with The New York Times published the same day.

"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it's always worth it," she wrote. "My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever."

Moore was 23 when she first met Adams, who is 10 years older, in 2007. She got engaged to Adams in February 2009, and told The New York Times the singer effectively had control over her music career by the next year.

The This is Us star said Adams regularly promised to record her songs, only to replace her with other female artists, and belittled her accomplishments. She also said the singer isolated her from others in the industry.

"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time -- my entire mid-to-late 20s," the star said.

Moore and Adams split in January 2015 after nearly six years of marriage. Adams, who was accused of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by other women in the article, denied being abusive to Moore.

"[It's] completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship," the star said through his lawyer.

Adams apologized in a series of tweets Wednesday, but said some of the allegations against him are misleading. He specifically addressed claims he exchanged explicit messages with an aspiring bass player who was 15 when they began corresponding.

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly," Adams wrote.

"But the picture that this article pains is upsettingly inaccurate," he added. "Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly," the star said. "I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."