Melissa Etheridge arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on January 24. The singer-songwriter turns 59 on May 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

Advertisement

-- King Charles II of England in 1630

-- Patriot Patrick Henry in 1736

-- Ebenezer Butterick, inventor of the tissue paper dress pattern, in 1826

-- English novelist G.K. Chesterton in 1874

-- Entertainer Bob Hope in 1903

-- Writer T.H. White in 1906

-- John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, in 1917

-- Physicist Peter Higgs in 1929 (age 91)

-- Actor Anthony Geary in 1947 (age 73)

-- Singer Rebbie Jackson in 1950 (age 70)

-- Musician Danny Elfman in 1953 (age 67)

-- Singer La Toya Jackson in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Annette Bening in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Rupert Everett in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Adrian Paul in 1959 (age 61)

-- Singer Melissa Etheridge in 1961 (age 59)

-- Actor/singer Lisa Whelchel in 1963 (age 57)

-- Musician Noel Gallagher in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Laverne Cox in 1972 (age 48)

-- Comedian Daniel Tosh in 1975 (age 45)

-- Singer Melanie Brown in 1975 (age 45)

-- Basketball player Carmelo Anthony in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Riley Keough in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Maika Monroe in 1993 (age 27)