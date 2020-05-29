May 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.
They include:
-- King Charles II of England in 1630
-- Patriot Patrick Henry in 1736
-- Ebenezer Butterick, inventor of the tissue paper dress pattern, in 1826
-- English novelist G.K. Chesterton in 1874
-- Entertainer Bob Hope in 1903
-- Writer T.H. White in 1906
-- John F. Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, in 1917
-- Physicist Peter Higgs in 1929 (age 91)
-- Actor Anthony Geary in 1947 (age 73)
-- Singer Rebbie Jackson in 1950 (age 70)
-- Musician Danny Elfman in 1953 (age 67)
-- Singer La Toya Jackson in 1956 (age 64)
-- Actor Annette Bening in 1958 (age 62)
-- Actor Rupert Everett in 1959 (age 61)
-- Actor Adrian Paul in 1959 (age 61)
-- Singer Melissa Etheridge in 1961 (age 59)
-- Actor/singer Lisa Whelchel in 1963 (age 57)
-- Musician Noel Gallagher in 1967 (age 53)
-- Actor Laverne Cox in 1972 (age 48)
-- Comedian Daniel Tosh in 1975 (age 45)
-- Singer Melanie Brown in 1975 (age 45)
-- Basketball player Carmelo Anthony in 1984 (age 36)
-- Actor Riley Keough in 1989 (age 31)
-- Actor Maika Monroe in 1993 (age 27)