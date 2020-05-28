May 28 (UPI) -- Josh Gad is bringing together the cast of The Lord of the Rings film series.

On Wednesday, the Frozen voice actor shared a trailer for Sunday's forthcoming episode of his Reunited Apart web series.

The preview features Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), Orlando Bloom (Legolas, Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Dominic Monaghan (Merry) and Billy Boyd (Pippin), who reunite virtually via Zoom.

"See you this Sunday at 9 AM PT / 12 PM EST for a very special #LordOfTheRings Episode of #ReunitedApart that is going to break your frown and spin it upside down," Gad wrote on Instagram.

The trailer ends with Wood quoting from the first Lord of the Rings movie, The Fellowship of the Ring.

"I wish this choice had never come to me. I wish none of this had happened," he says.

McKellen then dials in to the call and responds with Gandalf's line.

"So do all who live to see such times; but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us," he says.

The Lord of the Rings films are based on the J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy book series and were released between 2001 to 2003. The movies are directed by Peter Jackson and co-star Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen and Cate Blanchett.

Gad previously reunited Astin and the cast of the 1985 film The Goonies.

Amazon is developing a Lord of the Rings TV series based on Tolkien's books. The show is set in Middle Earth and will take place in the Second Age. The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur and Nazanin Boniadi.