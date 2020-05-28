May 28 (UPI) -- The 2020 Today summer concert series will feature performances from Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin and Blake Shelton.

Today announced a lineup Thursday for its new Citi music series, which kicks off Friday with a performance by country music group Lady Antebellum.

The concert series will feature virtual performances, interviews with the artists, viewer surprises and expanded digital content. Chance the Rapper, Alanis Morissette, Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dixie Chicks, Chloe x Halle, Rascal Flatts and other artists will also perform.

Performances will be virtual and without live audiences due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here's the full schedule for the 2020 Today summer concert series:

May 29 - Lady Antebellum

June 1 - Chance the Rapper

June 3 - Ricky Martin

June 5 - Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda

June 12 - Andra Day

July 3 - Kelly Clarkson

July 24 - Blake Shelton

July 31 - Alanis Morissette

TBD - Dixie Chicks

TBD - Chloe x Halle

TBD - Rascal Flatts

Shelton is self-isolating with his girlfriend, singer Gwen Stefani, and her sons. He shared a sweet moment with Stefani's son Kingston on the teenager's 14th birthday Tuesday.

Martin will appear as a guest judge during the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 premiere June 5. Sarah Hyland, Jane Krakowski, Tessa Thompson, Bebe Rexha and Madison Beer will also serve as guest judges during the season.