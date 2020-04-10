April 10 (UPI) -- Jane Fonda says this year's Earth Day events will be "extraordinary," in spite of restrictions on in-person gatherings due to the COVID-19 virus.

The 82-year-old actress and activist discussed on Thursday's at-home episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers how she is continuing her Fire Drill Fridays for climate action virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earth Day falls April 22 this year. Fonda and Fire Drill Fridays will join young people and other activists for a series of events April 22-24.

"This Earth Day ... they're taking three days to kind of expose people to the climate crisis and what we have to do to address it, and how urgent the situation is. We have 10 years to cut our fossil fuel emissions in half," Fonda told host Seth Meyers.

"It's going to be quite an extraordinary thing," she said. "There are going to be very specific things we can do. I will be, and Fire Drill Friday, will be participating, I'm proud to say, with them. It's going to be a fascinating time."

"Very interesting to see at a time when usually millions of people would be filling the streets -- what do we do now that we're isolated at home? But I think it's going to be very exciting," the star added.

Fonda shared how she is inspired by young people, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.

"I didn't really realize until we started doing Fire Drill Fridays that the climate crisis affects young people differently. It's their future," she said. "They are grieving and they are angry. They have stepped up all around the world."

Fonda said she's been using TikTok to connect with young people about climate action.

As her first TikTok video, Fonda revived her iconic Jane Fonda's Workout to bring attention to Fire Drill Fridays. She has been conducting Fire Drill Fridays virtually amid concerns about COVID-19.

Fonda launched Fire Drill Fridays as a weekly demonstration in Washington, D.C., in October. She has been arrested for civil disobedience several times, including with her Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin.

Fonda and the Grace and Frankie cast performed a live table read of the show's Season 7 premiere Thursday to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 relief program.