April 9 (UPI) -- Rapper and model Chynna has died at age 25.

Chynna's manager, John Miller, confirmed Thursday to Page Six that Chynna was found dead Wednesday at her home in Philadelphia, Pa.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family said in a statement.

Miller said Wednesday to The New York Times that Chynna's cause of death is presently unknown.

Chynna, born Chynna Rogers, was a rapper known for the singles "Selfie" and "Glen Coco." She released a music video for the new song "Mood" in November.

Chynna started her career as a model, signing with Ford Models at age 14. She subsequently befriended A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams, who encouraged her to pursue music.

A$AP Mob paid tribute to Chynna in a tweet Wednesday.

"REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS," the post reads.

Chynna struggled with substance abuse and addiction during her lifetime. She was three years clean from opiates as of 2018, which she discussed in an interview with Vibe the same year.

"I felt crazy. I didn't want to be a statistic. I didn't want to go out that way and people be like: 'I told you so,' or glamorize [drugs], because I don't feel that," the rapper said.

Chynna is survived by her father, Michael Magness, and three siblings. Her mother, Wendy Payne, died at age 51 in 2017.