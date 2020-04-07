April 7 (UPI) -- The stars of Netflix series Grace and Frankie will perform a live table read of the show's Season 7 premiere for charity.

The streaming service announced Tuesday on Twitter that Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and other cast members will stream a table read of the episode Thursday, April 9.

"The amazing #GraceAndFrankie cast will be doing a live table read for charity of the not-yet-aired Season 7 premiere, titled 'The Fallout,'" the post reads.

The event will air Thursday at 5 p.m. PT on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube page. Series co-creator Marta Kauffman will also host a live at-home Q&A with the cast.

Deadline said the live stream is meant to entertain fans and put a spotlight on seniors in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event will raise funds for the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 relief program.

In addition to Fonda and Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry will take part in the table read.

"While we're sitting here afraid, unsure and isolated, we wanted to come together and do some good," Kauffman told Deadline. "All we've got is time on our hands and technology at our fingertips."

Grace and Frankie suspended production on its seventh and final season in March following the coronavirus outbreak. The season is slated to premiere in 2021.

Fonda revived her iconic Jane Fonda's Workout in her first TikTok video last week to promote her virtual Fire Drill Fridays for climate action.