Simon Pegg and Nick Frost attend the premiere of "The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret Of The Unicorn" in London in 2011. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nick Frost arrives for the "The Adventures of TinTin" premiere in New York in 2011. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

"Shaun of the Dead" star Simon Pegg is offering advice on how to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Shaun of the Dead stars and writers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost posted a public service announcement on Twitter advising people how to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaun of the Dead is a 2004 British zombie-apocalypse comedy, directed by Edgar Wright.

Pegg and Frost reunited for Thursday's brief video "The Plan" and discussed by phone the importance of checking in on loved ones, following the medical advice of government agencies and avoiding other people and public places.

"If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for all this to blow over," Pegg said.

"We're all in this together. Don't be selfish. Look after each other. Give someone a call if you think they might be lonely."

Most live performances and arts events have been canceled and film and TV productions shut down in an effort to limit crowds and prevent the spread of the virus.