March 20 (UPI) -- British actress Indira Varma announced on Instagram she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Varma, 46, is known for her roles in For Life, Carnival Row, Game of Thrones, Luther and Bride & Prejudice.

Deadline.com said the actress and her former Game of Thrones cast-mate Emilia Clarke had been rehearsing for the West End production of Anton Chekhov's play The Seagull, but the show was postponed because of the global health crisis.

"So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do.Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," Varma wrote on Instagram.

Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones veteran Kristofer Hivju, Varma's former Luther co-star Idris Elba, and celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have also been diagnosed with the virus, which has killed thousands of people and prompted the closure of theaters, theme parks, live-event venues and schools around the world.