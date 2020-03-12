A woman approaches the New York Stock Exchange in a moment where pedestrians are scarce after the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, joining other states that are banning large gatherings amid rising coronavirus spread.

Cuomo announced the restrictions hours after other cultural institutions including the Metropolitan Museum, the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall announced they would suspend visits and performance.

The restrictions are expected to be a blow to the city's tourism industry with people attracted to the Broadway theaters since all 41 theaters have at least 500 seats and most have more than 1,000.

All Broadway theaters are suspending performances through April 12, the Broadway League said in a statement.

The state's St. Patrick's Day Parade will also be postponed until a later date, organizers said.

Gatherings in venues that hold fewer than 500 people will still be permitted, but they would be required to reduce occupancy by half, under the state's new guidance.

Schools, hospitals, nursing homes and public transit will be exempt from the ban, which goes into effect 5 p.m. Thursday for Broadway theaters and on Friday at 5 p.m. for other venues, Cuomo said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said two schools in the Bronx located in the same building, the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory, have been closed for a 24-hour period for disinfection after a student's parents told officials their child had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo said at an earlier briefing that the City University of New York and State University of New York will move to a distance model beginning March 19 for the remainder of the spring semester.

Other states have made similar moves.

California and Oregon announced that they would ban public gatherings of more than 250 people.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned all gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties at the epicenter of the coronavirus spread in the United States.

Of the United States's confirmed cases, California has 177, Oregon has 21 cases and Washington State has 366 infections, according to data from individual health departments.