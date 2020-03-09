March 9 (UPI) -- Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, have called it quits.

E! News reported Sunday that Bynes, 33, and Michael split just three weeks after announcing their engagement.

Michael confirmed the split to InTouch magazine .

"We did [split up]," he said. "I love her though, she's my best friend."

Bynes and Michael went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day in February. Fans speculated the couple had split after Bynes deleted her photos of Michael on Instagram.

Us Weekly said Sunday that Bynes is "really upset" about her split from Michael. Sources said the restrictions of the conservatorship Bynes has been under since 2014 was an obstacle in the pair's relationship.

"Paul realized the relationship just couldn't go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility," an insider said.

Bynes introduced Michael in a video in February after their engagement, calling Michael "the best person."

"This is Paul, my fiancé. I'm so lucky. As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. He's also the best person on the face of the Earth," she said.

Bynes and Michael reportedly met in rehab. Bynes has been living in a sober house since graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June.

Bynes is an actress who came to fame on the Nickelodeon series All That. She most recently starred in the 2010 film Easy A.