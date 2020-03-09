March 9 (UPI) -- Love Island couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey say baby No. 2 is on the way.

The Season 2 winners announced in the new issue of New magazine that they are expecting their second child together.

De La Hoyde and Massey confirmed the news Sunday on Instagram.

"We are so excited to let you know our very nappy news in the latest @new_magazine," De La Hoyde wrote. "#newarrivial #babynews #readallaboutit #newmagazine."

Love Island alums Cally Jane Beech and Hayley Hughes, Teen Mom UK star Chloe Patton and The Only Way is Essex alum Jess Wright were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Amazing beauty congrats to u all," Beech wrote.

"Awww congratulations," Hughes added.

"Congratulations lovely," Wright said.

De La Hoyde and Massey already have a 2-year-old son, Freddie-George. De La Hoyde shared a photo Monday from their family trip to Disney World in Florida.

"Formal night with Freds best pal Pluto...." she captioned the post.

De La Hoyde and Massey met in Love Island Season 2, which aired in 2016. The couple married in June.