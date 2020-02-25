Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow thinks the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle sold at her company, Goop, is a "feminist statement."

The 47-year-old actress discussed the infamous product during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after it caused a stir and sold out following its release.

Paltrow, who developed the candle with Heretic founder Douglas Little, explained how the idea for the candle started as a joke.

"Douglas Little, who is the owner of Heretic perfume, we're very close friends and we work together a lot," Paltrow said. "One day we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around, and I smelled something and I said this as a joke."

"Then I was like, 'Wouldn't that be cool if someone actually had the guts to do that? What a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your table,'" she said. "Then he made it. I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website."

Paltrow said the candle isn't meant to actually smell like its namesake, but rather to empower women.

"I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part," she said.

Paltrow said the $75 candle has been restocked at Goop since selling out. She previously described the candle as "subversive" in an interview with Late Night with Seth Meyers in January.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paltrow also discussed how Moses, her 13-year-old son with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, isn't embarrassed by Goop selling vibrators for women.

"My son said to me the other day, he was like, 'First I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. Now I think it's a great thing.' He's like, 'You're a feminist, Mom!'" she said. "I was like, 'Thank you!'"

Paltrow and Martin are parents to Moses and 15-year-old daughter Apple.