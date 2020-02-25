Feb. 25 (UPI) -- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still You star Lana Condor expressed her love for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

"My one true love in this world is The Rock," Condor said on Monday.

"He is my everything," she continued.

Condor stated that she loves everything about Johnson including his large muscles and described how she once got encouragement from the former WWE star on Twitter to work out.

Singh then had a surprise for Condor, presenting her with a video of Johnson thanking her for being such a big fan.

"I am a fan likewise and congratulations on all your success," Johnson said to Condor as she screamed with excitement.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still You was recently released on Netflix and is the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Condor explained to Singh that the third entry in the series, which is based on Jenny Han's series of novels, was filmed alongside the second entry.