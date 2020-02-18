Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Kellye Nakahara, who was best known for starring as Lt. Kellye Yamato on M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 72.

Nakahara died on Sunday following a battle with cancer at her home in Pasadena, Calif., her son William Wallett confirmed to USA Today.

People magazine also confirmed Nakahara's death through a press release.

"She died in her home peacefully with her family and her closest friends," Wallett said in a statement.

M*A*S*H followed the staff of an army hospital during the Korean War. The comedy-drama series lasted for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983.

"She was a treasure. She was sunshine on the set. Sparkle. Laughter. Everyone loved her," Loretta Switt who portrayed Maj. Margaret Houlihan on M*A*S*H said in a statement.

"A light has gone out of the world. A light that spread love and joy and beauty in every place, every time and every dimension in which Kellye moved. May her memory continued to brighten our days," said Mike Farrell who portrayed Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt on the series.

Nakahara also appeared in televisions shows Little House on the Prairie, NYPD Blue and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She starred in films such as Clue, She's Having a Baby and Black Day Blue Night.

Nakahara is survived by her husband David Wallett, daughter Lani and son William.