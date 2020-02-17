Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham had the support of her family as she presented her latest collection at London Fashion Week.

David Beckham, who married the singer and fashion designer in 1999, brought the couple's youngest three children to Victoria Beckham's London Fashion Week show Sunday.

David Beckham, sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8, cheered on Victoria Beckham from the front row of her show. The family sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

David Beckham shared a photo on Instagram with Romeo, Cruz and Harper from backstage at the show, and referenced his eldest son, Brooklyn, 20, in the caption.

"Show time @victoriabeckham," he wrote. "My babies looking pretty cool right now @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven we miss you @brooklynbeckha #VBAW20."

Romeo Beckham posted a picture of his family at the show.

"So proud of u mum," he wrote.

Victoria Beckham presented her new autumn/winter collection, which featured shorter hemlines than her usual mid-calf length.

"This season it was about breaking the rules within the context of the brand codes and losing my inhibitions," Beckham said at a preview.

"It's exciting for me," the designer added. "I've been playing with it for a while but we've never done it before -- I wanted to do it in a way that was wearable, cool and fresh."

Victoria Beckham shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself and David Beckham at the show's after-party.

"Post-show celebrations at @thestandardlondon tonight," she wrote.

Victoria Beckham came to fame with the British girl group the Spice Girls. She reunited with Spice Girls member Emma Bunton in December after skipping the group's reunion tour in 2019.

Victoria Beckham said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November that her son Romeo used a video of her singing and dancing to the Spice Girls to gain more TikTok followers.