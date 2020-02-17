Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore says she's "in a good place" with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

The 49-year-old television personality discussed her relationship with Daly during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following rumors they're back together.

Moore and Daly split in September after two years of marriage. The pair, who have a 15-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris, have since been spending time together as a family.

"We're in a good place right now," Moore said. "We're trying to figure it out now. We had a beautiful brunch today, and it was great."

Moore said she was upset by Daly defending her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes during her feud with Leakes on the show.

"I think anyone would be upset about that," Moore said. "I think that your partner should always have your back."

"Whatever you say behind closed doors, that's personal, that's for you and your partner. But you should always cover your partner. You should always stick up for them, no matter what," she added. "If someone wrongs you, they wrong your partner."

Moore shared a video last week of Daly and Brooklyn watching snow fall at their home in Atlanta, Ga.

"Snow in Atlanta! Anything is possible. May you have a beautiful and blessed Sunday!" she wrote on Instagram.

On WWHL, Moore also weighed in on Leakes' reconciliation with their Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey. Moore said she was happy the pair made up.