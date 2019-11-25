Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham says her son Romeo Beckham used her to gain more followers on the social media app TikTok.

The 45-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer discussed Romeo Beckham, her 17-year-old son with husband David Beckham, during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Beckham recently appeared in a video with Romeo Beckham that shows them dancing to the Spice Girls song "Spice Up Your Life." She said her son had just joined TikTok and wanted to boost his followers.

"He came home the other day and said, 'Mom, I've just joined TikTok. Will you do a dance with me?'" I was like, 'Yeah, what should we dance to?' He was like, 'The Spice Girls,'" Beckham recalled.

"He took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, 'That'll get my numbers up,'" she said. "He used me."

Beckham jokingly commented on Romeo Beckham's dance moves.

"It was a lot of fun but I have to say, I think Romeo definitely takes after his dad with his moves," she said.

Romeo Beckham presently has over 143,000 followers on TikTok.

Beckham came to fame with the Spice Girls in the 1990s. She told host Ellen DeGeneres she doesn't regret skipping the girl group's reunion this year.

"I had so much fun, and I'm still close with the girls. I was so proud of them and everything they did, it was a huge success," the star said. "But, you know, for me, I loved it when I did it. But I feel like a very different person now."

"I'll always be a Spice Girl. I'll always be Posh Spice. Always," she added.

In addition to Romeo, Beckham and David Beckham have three other children, Brooklyn, 20, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8. Beckham said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week that raising four kids requires "crowd control."