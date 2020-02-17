Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero is a mom of two.

The 37-year-old actress and her husband, actor David Fumero, welcomed their second child, son Axel, Friday on Valentine's Day.

Fumero and David Fumero also have a 3-year-old son, Enzo. Fumero shared news of Axel's birth Saturday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy sleeping.

"Welcome to the world, Axel," she captioned the post. "You have made Valentine's Day my new favorite holiday!"

David Fumero posted a picture with Axel on his own account.

"I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I'm a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20," he wrote.

Fumero's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Chelsea Peretti were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So happy for you & your beautiful family!!!" Beatriz wrote.

"CONGRATULATIONS️️️" Peretti said.

Fumero had announced her pregnancy in November.

"To be honest, I haven't felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don't feel that cute?" she said on Instagram. "But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today."

Fumero and David Fumero met on the set of the ABC soap opera One Life to Live and married in 2007. Fumero plays Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which premiered a seventh season on NBC this month.