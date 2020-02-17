Jason Davis attends the "Recess: School's Out" premiere in Hollywood in 2001. File Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

"Recess" voice actor Jason Davis, pictured here with actress Traci Bingham in 2004, has died at age 35. File Photo by Francis SpeckerUPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Voice actor Jason Davis -- who played Mikey Blumberg in the animated series Recess -- died Sunday, his family said. He was 35.

"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," his mother Nancy Davis Rickel, founder of the Race to Erase MS fundraiser, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

The cause was not immediately known, but Davis has been candid about his past struggles with substance abuse.

TMZ said he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010 and tried to help others by co-founding the charity Cure Addiction Now.

Davis' acting credits include Roseanne, 7th Heaven, Dave's World, Rush Hour, Mafia! and Beverly Hills Ninja.

He was working on a TV show called The Two Jasons at the time of his death, Variety said.

Davis was the son of wine grower Nebil Zarif, and the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and the late 20th Century Fox studio owner Marvin Davis.