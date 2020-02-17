Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Voice actor Jason Davis -- who played Mikey Blumberg in the animated series Recess -- died Sunday, his family said. He was 35.
"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," his mother Nancy Davis Rickel, founder of the Race to Erase MS fundraiser, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."
The cause was not immediately known, but Davis has been candid about his past struggles with substance abuse.
TMZ said he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010 and tried to help others by co-founding the charity Cure Addiction Now.
Davis' acting credits include Roseanne, 7th Heaven, Dave's World, Rush Hour, Mafia! and Beverly Hills Ninja.
He was working on a TV show called The Two Jasons at the time of his death, Variety said.
Davis was the son of wine grower Nebil Zarif, and the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and the late 20th Century Fox studio owner Marvin Davis.
Notable deaths of 2020
Orson Bean
Orson Bean and his wife, actress Alley Mills, arrive for the premiere of "Equalizer 2" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 17, 2018. Bean died on February 7, 2020
, at the age of 91. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas attends his son Michael's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on November 6, 2018. One of the last actors of Hollywood's Golden Age, Douglas died on
February 5, 2020, at the age of 103. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
John Andretti
John Andretti walks to his car on pit road prior to the NASCAR Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on July 4, 2009. Andretti, versatile race-car driver and nephew of Mario Andretti died from a battle with colon cancer
at the age of 56 on January 30, 2020. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa (L) and their daughters Natalia (2-R) and Gianna (R) attend the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on Feb. 26, 2018 in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash
in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jim Lehrer
Longtime television news host Jim Lehrer receives a Lifetime Achievement award from the Press Club of St. Louis on February 21, 2018. The PBS NewsHour co-founder died
on Thursday at the age of 85. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Rocky Johnson
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (C) hugs his mother Ata Johnson and father, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, Rocky Johnson, during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on May 19, 2015. Rocky Johnson, also known as Wayde Douglas Bowles, died on January 15
, 2020, at the age of 75. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Don Larsen
Don Larsen tips his hat at Yankee Stadium before the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles in the final game at Yankee Stadium in New York City on September 21, 2008. The Yankees pitcher
is the only person in history to throw a perfect game in a World Series. He died on January 1, 2020, at the age 90. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Nick Gordon
Nick Gordon (R) stands with his girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina Brown, at the premiere of "Sparkle" in Los Angeles on August 16, 2012. Gordon died
on January 1, 2020, due to a drug overdose at the age of 30. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
David Stern
NBA commissioner David Stern attends an NBA preseason game in Paris on October 6, 2010. The former commissioner died
on January 1, 2020, at the age of 77. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo