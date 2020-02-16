Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton and former employer ITV are grieving the television personality's death from apparent suicide this weekend.

Flack -- erstwhile host of The X Factor and Love Island -- was found dead in her London home Saturday.

Her family's lawyer said she took her own life at age 40, but did not say how.

Burton posted on Instagram a photo of him with Flack in happier times early Sunday.

"My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking," he wrote.

Burton added: "I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart."

"Everybody at Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends," said a message posted on the Love Island Twitter feed.

Flack was scheduled to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend in December.

Burton has denied she hurt him and wrote on Instagram at the time of the alleged incident: "I'm tired of the lies and abuse aimed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt this is someone's life. ... Caroline is the most lovely girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this."