Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers read a number of Tweet Dreams during a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The group, consisting of siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, read dreams about them from fans on Twitter during Wednesday's episode of the late-night show.

One fan tweeted about a dream where the Jonas Brothers were her cousins. She said Nick Jonas wanted to borrow money to buy tacos, something Nick Jonas said would happen in real life.

"It's actually pretty accurate," the singer and actor said. "I'm a big fan of carnitas tacos."

Another fan tweeted about a dream where Joe Jonas was the bartender at her restaurant. She said, however, that Nick Jonas is her favorite Jonas brother.

"You know, I think I am a pretty good bartender," Joe Jonas agreed.

Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas teased Kevin Jonas after he read a fan's dream about Kevin Jonas being a "hairy muscle daddy."

"Wow," Kevin Jonas said. "Dream daddy here for your dreams."

"I thought it was 'hairy muscle dream daddy,'" Nick Jonas responded.

On The Late Late Show, the Jonas Brothers also performed their new single "What a Man Gotta Do." The song, released in January, is the lead single from the group's forthcoming sixth studio album.

News broke Wednesday that Joe Jonas is expecting his first child with his wife, Sophie Turner. Turner is an actress known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones.