Feb. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band SuperM performed during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The K-pop supergroup, consisting of Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127 and Ten and Lucas from WayV, appeared on the late-night show for the first time.

SuperM first performed "Jopping," the lead single from its self-titled debut EP, released in October.

SuperM also performed "Dangerous Woman," a new and unreleased song.

SuperM shared a photo on Twitter earlier Tuesday from the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set.

SuperM debuted as a group in October. The group discussed "Jopping" and its music in an interview with the Los Angeles Times last week, saying its sound challenges both K-pop and Western styles.

"I personally think that this group itself is not really westernized or altered at all for any type of market," Baekhyun said.

"To be honest, when I first heard the song 'Jopping,' I thought it sounded a little bit too different. But now when I see the U.S. or the international fans' reaction, it really made an impression on them."

SuperM is in the midst of its We Are the Future world tour, which began in the U.S. in November. The group will next perform Feb. 26 in Paris, France.