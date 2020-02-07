Jane Krakowski speaks to Katie Couric and attendees when AARP hosts a brain health event in New York City in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jack McBrayer, the voice of Felix in "Ralph Breaks the Internet." attends the premiere in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Paul Rudd is to voice a character in the new Audible Originals comedy series "Escape From Virtual Island." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd and 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer are lending their vocal talents to characters in the Audible Original comedy series, Escape from Virtual Island.

Set to debut on April 2, the audio show's voice cast will also include Paula Pell, Amber Ruffin, Scott Adsit, Jane Krakowski, Seth Meyers, Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Olivia Wilde and Henry Winkler.

The series takes place in a futuristic island resort where clients live out their fantasies through virtual reality technology. It was written by John Lutz, who is known for his work on Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Seth Meyers and 30 Rock.

"This astonishing group of comedy all-stars took a hilarious script and turned it into a wildly imaginative and brilliant series," David Blum, editor-in-chief of Audible Originals, said in a statement Thursday. "When we kicked off our collaboration with Broadway Video in 2017, we did so with the vision of creating distinctive new Audible Originals with the top talents in the business. We're working to make Audible the home for the top creative talents working today. And we can't wait for our listeners to join these familiar voices on a wild comedy adventure series like no other."