Meghan Trainor performs at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on Wednesday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Singers Meghan Trainor and Shania Twain performed some of their biggest hits at Wednesday's American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York City.

Trainor opened the show with "Blink" and "Me Too," and Twain closed it with "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Life's About to Get Good," "Any Man of Mine" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

In between their sets, the women took turns strutting down the catwalk in glamorous, crimson frocks, alongside their fellow celebrities A.J. Andrews, Heather Graham, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Sarah Chalke, Darlene Love, Robin Givens, Jeri Ryan, Bailee Madison, Constance Zimmer, Sunny Hostin, Jennifer Tilly, Sara Haines, Ali Stroker, Roselyn Sanchez, Laura Marano, Lyric Ross, Marin Hinkle, Rachel Smith, Gretchen Carlson, Loren Gray, Madeline Stuart and Paris and Nikki Hilton.

"There's been a lot of talk recently about women not being represented," host Tamron Hall told the crowd at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom.

"We're here tonight to shine a light not only on women's heart health but gender disparities in research, health care, medicine, STEM careers and much more," she added. "There is the continued perception that women can be treated medically the same as men and for this reason, our sisters, women, are losing their lives. Tonight, this changes."

Hall went on to say she was surprised to learn that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States.

"We know that when women come together demanding change, change can happen and the time for change is now," Hall said. "So, tonight, I ask you to help change the future for ourselves and for the millions of women whose lives have been saved by the actions we take to ensure women are seen, counseled, represented, treated."