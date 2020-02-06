"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher arrives at the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket on January 23, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Terry Crews said Brooklyn Nine-Nine holds the interest of its stars and viewers because it is never afraid to shake up story-lines or character relationships.

The show is a workplace comedy set in a New York City police station staffed by quirky detectives. It co-stars Andre Braugher, Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero and Joe Lo Truglio.

Season 6 ended with Crews' popular Sgt. Terry Jeffords promoted to lieutenant and Braugher's by-the-books Capt. Raymond Holt busted down to patrol officer after boasting to a rival about how he skipped some of his early training.

When Season 7 begins on NBC on Thursday, Jeffords is in charge.

"They keep things fresh by changing up the world every five minutes," Crews told UPI in New York recently.

"I am now a lieutenant, which changes the dynamic, but also I'm over the precinct because Capt. Holt has been demoted to an officer, which everyone is having just the hardest time with," the 51-year-old retired football player-turned-TV-star added.

Crews has been teasing his cast-mate about his character's reversal of fortune.

"In between scenes, I was just sitting at his desk, which is now my office. ... He walks in and says, 'That's my desk.' And I'm like, 'Not any more!' And we're not filming," Crews laughed.

"I was like, 'But I'm going to get up, anyway. I'm so sorry, Mr. Braugher. Go ahead!' That's how weird the dynamic is watching Holt in an officer's uniform. It's so crazy! I don't think anybody's really ready for what they are about to see in this new season."

The network released the first 99 seconds of the season premiere, showing Jeffords and other squad members responding to the call of an assassination attempt on a city councilman.

The detectives arrive to find civilians wandering through the crime scene.

One officer, played by guest star Vanessa Bayer, explains it was her new partner, Officer Holt, who failed to maintain the perimeter.

In a 1980s-style trailer for the new season, Jeffords and the detectives see the disgraced Holt at the crime scene.

"I've been stripped of all my accomplishments and lost the respect of everyone in my life, including my dog. He only poops for [my husband] Kevin," Holt complains.