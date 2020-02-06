Feb. 6 (UPI) -- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Lana Condor is teasing the "honest, true love triangle" in the new movie.

The 22-year-old actress discussed the film, a sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Condor, who plays high school student Lara Jean Covey, explained how the character John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) complicates Lara Jean's relationship with her boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

"It's, like, a true, honest, true love triangle," Condor said. "There's a new character John Ambrose McClaren, who's played by the amazing Jordan Fisher. And he kind of comes in and rocks the boat."

Condor recently attended a fan screening of the film and said people went "nuts" over the plot twist.

"They were, like, screaming at Lara Jean, like, 'Why?!'" she said.

Condor had nothing but praise for Centineo.

"Listen, we were just talking about it the other day ... I was like, 'Thank God we don't hate each other. Like, this would be a miserable experience.' 'Cause we spend so much time together. But he's so great, and the movie's awesome," she said.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before and P.S. I Still Love You are based on the Jenny Han novels. Condor confirmed the cast and crew have finished filming a third movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You starts streaming Feb. 13 on Netflix. Netflix shared a new trailer for the film in January that shows Lara Jean torn between Peter and John.

On The Tonight Show, Condor also played virtual reality Pictionary with host Jimmy Fallon and fellow guests Lil Wayne and Claire Danes.