Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says her younger daughter, Chicago West, required stitches after a recent injury to her face.

The 39-year-old television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she discussed Chicago and how her kids inspired her to pursue a law degree.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months. Kardashian gave GMA hosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer insight into her "chaotic" life with her family.

"The whole day is chaotic. But I'm very micromanaged, so I get up at 5:40, in the gym by 6, done 7. They wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55. It's super micromanaged," she shared.

Kardashian agreed with Spencer that unforeseeable events can throw off her tightly managed schedule.

"The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face. Stitches, had to figure it all out. Stuff happens, and you just have to roll with it," the star said.

"She's OK. Big scar on her cheek, but she's OK," she added of Chicago.

Kardashian said having a family drew her to criminal justice reform and sparked her interest in law. Kardashian helped secure clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time, non-violent drug offender serving a life sentence without parole, in 2018.

"I think what drew me to Miss Alice Johnson was just knowing that a decision she made tore apart her whole family," she said on GMA. "I really put myself in her situation, thinking, 'Well, what would I have done if I had to feed my children?'"

Kardashian shared a new photo of Saint, Chicago and Psalm on Instagram last week.

Kardashian's daughter North crashed Kardashian and West's recent interview for Architectural Digest magazine. West said in the interview that his kids inspired the design of his family's home.