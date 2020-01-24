Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo discussed his upcoming romantic comedy sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on The Tonight Show and its label of being focused around a love triangle.

"People are calling it a love triangle and I don't think that's the most accurate way to describe it," the actor said on Thursday about the film which arrives on Netflix on Feb. 12.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will feature Centineo's character Peter in a relationship with Lana Condor's Lara Jean but things get complicated when old crush John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) returns.

"It's emotional," Centineo continued. "So someone from the past shows up, she reads his letter and it gets a little conflict."

Centineo, who appeared with a shaved head, promised that Peter will still have long hair in the third film and said that the sequel begins with Lana and Peter going on their first date after officially becoming a couple.

Centineo also presented a scene from the first date.