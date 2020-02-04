Kylie Jenner (R) and Travis Scott attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner (R), pictured with Travis Scott (L) and daughter Stormi, discussed Scott and Stormi in the March issue of Harper's Bazaar. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner says she's still "best friends" with Travis Scott in the wake of their split.

The 22-year-old television personality and makeup mogul discussed Scott and their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, in the March issue of Harper's Bazaar.

Jenner and Scott called it quits in September after more than two years of dating. Jenner said she and Scott remain close as they co-parent their daughter.

"We have such a great relationship," she said of Scott. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."

Jenner said she tries to emulate her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, as a mom.

"I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," she said.

Jenner said she tries to protect Stormi while also raising her to be grateful and aware of their life in the spotlight.

"I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too," Jenner said. "I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life."

Jenner said she doesn't have any current plans to have a second child.

"My friends all pressure me about it," she said. "They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan."

In addition to Stormi, Jenner stays busy with her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner sold her $600 million majority stake in the business to Coty in November, but continues to lead all creative efforts at the company.

Jenner's sister Kendall Jenner announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that she has a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics in the works. Jenner's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have previously released products with the brand.

