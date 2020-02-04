Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Ashley Graham is giving a first glimpse of her newborn son.

The 32-year-old model introduced her baby boy during Tuesday's episode of her Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast.

Graham appeared on the show with her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin. The couple shared details about their son, including his name, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, and the meaning behind it.

"Isaac, you thought of when you were in high school, middle school," Graham said. "Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. Also means 'son of the wise.' Menelik was the son of Queen of Sheba and King Solomon."

"So, everything in his name is pointing to legacy. Whether it's, you know, Isaac with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Menelik, you know, royal African roots," Ervin added. "And Giovanni is the Italian version of John."

Graham gave birth Jan. 18. On the podcast, she recounted how she had a natural birth at home and experienced six hours of labor.

"Now that I gave birth, and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do. Like, there's nothing that could come my way where I'd say, 'Oh, that's too hard. I can't handle that,'" Graham said.

Graham remarked on the episode and her son's birth in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"Couldn't hold back my tears on today's @prettybigdealpod episode. Nothing prepares you for just how magical and intense giving birth is; I'm so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all 6 hours of labor," she said. "Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I'll never forget. Such a special moment in my life deserved a BIG announcement!"

Graham officially announced Isaac's birth in a post Monday. She previously shared the news in January, saying her and Ervin's lives had "changed for the better."