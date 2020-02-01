Actress Elizabeth Banks and Hasty Pudding Theatrical members Eli Russell (L) and Scott Kall participate in a parade honoring Banks. Photo by Joshua Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Actress Elizabeth Banks attends a press conference honoring her as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2020 Woman of the Year in Cambridge, Mass., on Friday. Photo by Joshua Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Actress Elizabeth Banks attends a press conference with Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast members, Eric Cheng (L) and Celia Kenney on Friday. Photo by Joshua Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks has been crowned Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2020 Woman of the Year.

The Pitch Perfect and Hunger Games star joined members of the famed college theater troupe in a parade through the streets of Cambridge, Mass., on Friday.

Banks was then comically roasted and presented with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall. She later took in a performance of the company's musical satire, Mean Ghouls.

"Elizabeth is a role model to all of the young women in the Theatricals, especially in a year with a female writer, female producers, and a majority female cast -- we all cannot wait to celebrate and meet her!" the event's co-producer, Natalie Needle, said when Banks was named earlier this month as this year's honoree.

Other actresses who have won the award include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington and Bryce Dallas Howard.