50 Cent and his girlfriend, former model and fitness guru Jamira Haines, pose together as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

50 Cent is joined by his mentors, producer Dr. Dre and rapper Eminem, during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,686th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

American singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, television producer, entrepreneur and investor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson received the 2,686th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson received the 2,686th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Jackson was honored with the star during a ceremony on Hollywood where he was joined by former Starz CEO Chris Albrecht and fellow rapper Eminem.

During his acceptance speech, Jackson thanked Eminem and Dr. Dre who served as mentors in his early rap career.

"I don't honestly think my career would have been what it was without their support," he said.

Jackson's first album Get Rich or Die Tryin released in 2003 and debuted at No. 1 on the BIllboard 200 chart, sold 12 million copies worldwide and earned him five Grammy nominations.

He released five albums between 2003 and 2014 and launched his own record label, G-Unit Records, earning nine more Grammy nominations, including a win in 2010 for his appearance on Eminem's song "Crack A Bottle."

"I knew that the dude sitting across from me was just different," Eminem said of discovering Jackson as a young rapper. "I think Dre and me knew that if it worked on us then it was going to work on the rest of the world and I'm glad that we trusted our instincts."

Jackson has also appeared in dozens of films and television shows including the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin' in 2005 and the Starz series Power, which he produces and stars in.

"This guy can do something none of his peers have been able to accomplish yet, he can build a major television production company," Albrecht said of the early success of Power.