Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Model and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is a mom of five.

Simmons' rep confirmed Friday that Simmons, 44, and her husband, Gary Leissner, adopted a 10-year-old boy named Gary.

Simmons and Leissner have another son together, Wolfe, 4. Simmons also has two daughters, Ming, 20, and Aoki, 17, with her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, and a son, Kenzo, 10, with her ex-partner Djimon Hounsou.

Simmons' rep confirmed Gary's adoption and gave an update on the family to Us Weekly.

"He joins the family as Kimora's two daughters have gone off to college," the rep said. "Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at NYU, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. Both have started their college careers and join Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly launched family business, Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons."

"Kimora now has all boys at home. Gary joins sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner," the rep added.

Simmons had shared a video featuring Gary and her other children earlier this month.

"Happy new decade!! Peace, prosperity, health and happiness to you in 2020 and beyond! I know all the moms (and dads) can identify with the family pic struggle! This vid aptly sums it up! #IHadToBribeTheBoyWithCakeToGetThisNonPhoto!!!"

In December, Simmons relaunched Baby Phat, the fashion brand she originally founded with Russell Simmons in 1999. Her daughters are partners and also appear in the company's ads.

"Baby Phat gave a lot of women -- especially women of color -- a voice and freedom of expression," Simmons said in a press release. "Now my girls are grown, and we have the chance to celebrate the Baby Phat lifestyle with not only Gen Xers, but millennials, xennials and centennials that weren't even born the first time around. Now they get to be a part of that legacy."