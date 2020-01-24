Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Mentalist alum Robin Tunney is giving a glimpse of her newborn daughter.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a baby girl, Colette Kathleen, with her partner, Nicky Marmet, earlier this month.

Tunney and Marmet also have a 3-year-old son, Oscar Holly. Tunney shared a video of Oscar holding and singing to baby Colette.

"We are thrilled to introduce you to Colette Kathleen. Oscar is now a big brother. I gave birth January 8th and our hearts have gotten bigger whilst our rest has shrunken considerably," she captioned the post. "This firecracker came out with a thick head of strawberry blonde hair, ready to take over the world. #newborn #babygirl."

Actors Breckin Meyer, Shiri Appleby and Merrin Dungey were among those to congratulate Tunney in the comments.

"Baby Coco we love you so much already #heartexploding," Appleby wrote.

"OMG this is so beautiful. Congratulations all around," Dungey added.

Tunney did not publicly announce her pregnancy. She shared a photo in October of herself, Marmet and Oscar in their Halloween costumes.

"We're the people that i made fun of before I had children. I love you @shiriappleby #milkandcookies #halloweencostume," Tunney wrote.

Tunney is known for playing Veronica Donovan on Prison Break and Teresa Lisbon on The Mentalist. She most recently starred on the ABC series The Fix.