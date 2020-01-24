Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato says she hears a "cry for help" in the lyrics of her new song "Anyone."

The 27-year-old singer and actress discussed the song in a preview of a New Music Daily with Zane Lowe interview Friday on Good Morning America.

Lovato wrote and recorded "Anyone" prior to her highly-publicized 2018 overdose and hospitalization.

"I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help," she told host Zane Lowe. "You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Let's help this girl.'"

Lovato said she wasn't aware at the time that she needed help.

"I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn't. I even listen back to it and I'm like, gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself," she said.

Lovato has been sober for over a year and is focused on her happiness and well-being.

"My success does not measure my happiness. When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends," she said.

Lovato also shared her desire to have kids of her own.

"I want to start a family. That would be dope," she said. "I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I just know that at some point, I would love to do that this decade."

Lovato will perform "Anyone" Sunday at the Grammy Awards. The awards show will mark her first public performance since her overdose.

In addition, Lovato will perform the national anthem Feb. 2 at Super Bowl LIV.