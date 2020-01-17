Jan. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will return to The Late Late Show with James Corden this month.

CBS announced in a tweet Friday that BTS will appear on the show's Jan. 28 episode to perform the new single "Black Swan."

"Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform 'Black Swan!'" the post reads.

The Late Late Show will mark BTS' first TV performance of "Black Swan," released Friday. The group shared an "art film" for the song Friday featuring a performance by the MN Dance Company.

"Black Swan" appears on BTS' forthcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. BTS will release the album, a followup to Map of the Soul: Persona, on Feb. 21.

BTS first appeared on The Late Late Show in 2017, where it played "Flinch" and performed "DNA." The group performed its single "Fake Love" during a second appearance in 2018.