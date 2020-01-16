Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift announced on Twitter that her Netflix documentary titled Miss Americana will be coming to the streaming service on Jan. 31.

The singer made the announcement on Wednesday alongside a poster a black poster for the film which features Swift looking down.

"In this revealing documentary, Taylor Swift embraces her role as a songwriter and performer - and as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice," reads the synopsis.

Miss Americana is produced by Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?), Caitrin Rogers (20 Feet from Stardom) and Christine O'Malley (Wordplay).

The documentary will premiere on Jan. 23 at the Sundance Film Festival before coming to Netflix.