Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared a video chronicling the process of writing, recording and releasing her new holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm."

Swift posted a video to her official YouTube account that begins Dec. 1, when she came up with the title "Christmas Tree Farm" and began work on the song.

"So the idea I have for the song is 'Christmas Tree Farm' 'cause I grew up on one," Swift says in the footage. "Do you see what I mean?

"So it would go -- these are chords I don't usually use so bear with me -- but it would be like, it's about how, like, you're in the city and you're stressed out and your life is feeling really low but in your heart is a Christmas tree farm," she says.

The video shows Swift trying out cords and lines of lyrics for the song before cutting to footage from Dec. 2, when she and producer Jimmy Napes further developed the song.

Swift starts laying down vocal tracks for the song, joking it was a "24 hour song turnaround."

The song was released Dec. 6, less than a week after she began work on the track.

"Hi. We're done with the song," Swift says at the end of the behind-the-scenes video. "It's done now. We're gonna put it out. We hope you like our Christmas song. Merry Christmas!"