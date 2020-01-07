Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Janet Mock will be honored at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.

GLAAD announced in a press release Tuesday that Swift, a singer and actress, and Mock, a writer, director and producer, will be recognized for their LGBT advocacy at the awards show in April.

Swift will receive the GLAAD Vanguard Award, which is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBT people. Previous honorees include Beyoncé and Jay Z, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Demi Lovato.

In May, Swift penned an open letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander urging him to support the Equality Act. She also created a petition on Change.org and encouraged her fans to support the cause.

"From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift produly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said. "In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change."

Mock, a writer, director and producer on the FX series Pose, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to an LGBT media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBT acceptance. Previous recipients include Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons and Ellen DeGeneres.

Mock is the first trans woman of color to write and direct an episode of television, "Love is the Message," the sixth episode of Pose Season 1. She signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix in June, making her the first out trans storyteller to call the creative shots at a major content company.

"Janet Mock is a trailblazing force for divorce and inclusive storytelling who has raised the bar for LGBTQ representation in Hollywood," Ellis said. "She tells stories that need to be told, including those of transgender people and people of color, in revolutionary and eye-opening ways that inspire and enrich. Her passion for inclusive storytelling, combined with her undeniable talents in writing, directing, and producing, will continue to create a Hollywood where voices and stories that have been left out of the conversation are placed front and center where they belong."

Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August, and is nominated for multiple awards at the 2020 Grammys. She last released the holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm" in December.

Pose was renewed for a third season in June. The series stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter and Indya Moore.