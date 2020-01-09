Director Scott Derrickson and Marvel Studios parted ways on Doctor Strange in the "Multiverse of Madness" on Thursday, citing creative differences. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Director Scott Derrickson announced Thursday he is stepping down from his role as director for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences," Derrickson wrote in a tweet. "I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP."

The studio confirmed the split with Derrickson, who also directed the first Doctor Strange film in 2016, in a statement to Variety, also citing creative differences.

"We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]," the studio said.

The film, which will see Benedict Cumberbatch return to the role of Doctor Strange, is scheduled to release on May 7, 2021.

Production is set to begin in May and there are not expected to be any delays in the shooting schedule.