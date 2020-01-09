Jan. 9 (UPI) -- AMC released on Thursday a new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul.

The 20-second teaser features a long line forming outside of a circus tent which is being operated by unethical lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), formerly known as Jimmy McGill.

"Next," Saul says to let in his next client. The street next to the tent features low-riders and motorcycles.

Better Call Saul Season 5 is set to premiere on AMC on Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT. The second episode will air on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. EDT following an encore presentation of the season premiere.

"In the 10-episode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as 'Saul Goodman' created unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit," reads the synopsis.

Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton also star.

Breaking Bad sequel film El Camino will arrive on AMC on Feb. 16 following a Breaking Bad marathon that will air over five consecutive Sundays starting on Jan. 19.