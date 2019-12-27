Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Makeup Geek founder Marlena Stell is going to be a mom.

The YouTube beauty star announced in an Instagram post Friday on her 40th birthday that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend.

Stell shared a photo of herself and her beau holding up a sonogram. Stell previously experienced a miscarriage in 2018 and struggled with fertility issues.

"Today on my 40th Birthday I've been given the gift of a lifetime! I'm officially 20 weeks pregnant and little one is due May 12, 2020," Stell wrote.

"After having a miscarriage last year and trying again for over a year, we went to a fertility specialist on 9/4/19," she said. "I left that meeting crying and giving up on the chance of having my own child. On 9/6/19- just two days later I took a pregnancy test and found out I was already pregnant!!!"

Stell said she's "feeling beyond blessed" to be pregnant and expecting a healthy baby.

"We just had our 20 week ultrasound yesterday and little one is super healthy and active!" she said. "God gives us our greatest gifts after we've given up hope. This is my best birthday ever and I'm feeling beyond blessed."

Stell also posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend sharing a kiss. Stell has yet to share her beau's name.

"2020 is already my best year yet," she wrote. "Little one coming May 12, 2020."

Stell was previously married to Nick Reichert and Ashanti Williams, aka Cocoa Bear. She reflected on finding love after heartbreak in a video in March.

"Just focus on yourself," Stell advised. "There's just so much hope out there. I don't want you guys to give up at all ... I believe in [love] so, so much."

Stell is the founder and CEO of Makeup Geek Cosmetics and has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. She appeared in the Netflix documentary Broken, released this month, in an episode about counterfeit cosmetics.