Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson cozy up after split rumors

Miley Cyrus shared new photos with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, following reports the couple had broken up. Photo by mileycyrus/Instagram Stories

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is putting Cody Simpson split rumors to rest.

The 27-year-old singer and actress shared cozy photos with Simpson, 22, Thursday on Instagram Stories following reports the couple had broken up.

One picture shows Cyrus smiling for the camera as she links arms with Simpson.

"start dating your bestfriend asap," she captioned the post.

Another photo shows Cyrus resting on Simpson's shoulder as he holds his phone.

"besties," Cyrus wrote.

Simpson also posted a video on Instagram Stories of Cyrus playfully lifting her shirt in a restaurant.

"Who is this stone cold fox," he wrote.

Simpson spent Christmas with Cyrus' family this week amid rumors of a split. Simpson's agent denied breakup reports after Simpson was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray Saturday in New York.

"There is absolutely no truth to this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period," Simpson's agent told Entertainment Tonight.

Cyrus and Simpson were first linked in October. Cyrus split from her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, in August, and subsequently dated television personality Kaitlynn Carter.

Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday that Cyrus and Hemsworth have reached a settlement in their divorce. The divorce is expected to be finalized in March.