Dylan Dreyer gave an update on her pregnancy as she prepares to welcome her second child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer is feeling "great" ahead of her impending due date.

The 38-year-old Today meteorologist gave an update on the show Thursday as she prepares to welcome her second child with her husband, Brian Fichera.

"No baby yet," Dreyer joked. "No Christmas baby, if those were your bets."

"I feel great, I feel healthy. Although my feet are swollen and I'm a little stuffy, if you really want to know the details," she added. "But I don't think he's going to come early."

Dreyer and Fichera are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Calvin Bradley. Dreyer said she is cleaning and organizing her house so she can focus on her son and the new baby.

"All I want to do is get all my Christmas decorations down so that when I get home from the hospital, there's no more Christmas around because I don't want to have to worry about that," Dreyer said.

"I have a lot of the little odds and ends to do," she shared. "I want the house to be nice and organized so that when I come home all I have to do is worry about Calvin and the baby."

Dreyer said son Calvin is her "biggest concern" as she prepares to welcome the new baby.

"I'm so overprotective of his feelings," she said. "When he walks into the hospital room and sees me holding another baby the way I always hold him, that's kind of my biggest worry right now. But there's nothing I can do about it. A family of four is coming so we're just gonna have to roll with it!"

Dreyer shared a slideshow of photos Friday on Instagram featuring Calvin.

"We're squeezing in as much Cal time as we can before he becomes a big brother very soon!!! Ahhhhh!!! #gocalgo #youllalwaysbeourbuddy," she captioned the post.

Dreyer announced in July she is expecting a second son after fertility struggles. Dreyer experienced a miscarriage and secondary infertility while trying to conceive.

"It's been an emotional journey," Dreyer said at the time. "The day I was going to start my IVF ... The doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything. You're pregnant.'"

"I'm just so happy now. I've been keeping it secret for so long," she added.

Prior to her pregnancy, Dreyer said in a blog post in April that she and Fichera were yearning to have another child.

"Brian and I are the youngest of three and the relationships we have with our siblings is so special," she said. "We have so much love to give and we want to grow our family."