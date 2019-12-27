Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds proposes to wife again after split

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Dan Reynolds proposed to his wife, Aja Volkman, again over the Christmas holiday.

Reynolds, 32, and Volkman cemented their reconciliation with the new proposal following their separation.

Volkman, 32, shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her new engagement ring. She reflected on her journey with Reynolds in the caption.

"Well, the last two years have been transformative to say the least. I've never caused so much hurt or been so hurt by another human in my life. It took us a long time to really see each other," Volkman wrote.

"We weren't reckless at all. In fact we were so careful that we didn't do what we needed to do. We didn't listen to who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything," she said. "Two different backgrounds, and practically two different generations. It was a wild story that just kept getting more wild as time passed."

Volkman and Reynolds married in March 2011 and have four children, Arrow, 7, twins Gia and Coco, 2, and Valentine, 2 months. Volkman recalled how she and Reynolds faced many challenges after marrying and starting their family.

"We wrote love songs, and we got married. Then came children. We were both emotional and driven and also hard on ourselves. We went through a whirlwind of successes and failures and we held each other tight because it was scary. But we also suffocated each other. We didn't know ourselves well enough to maintain the strength from within. And it all began to crumble," Volkman said.

"The world was harsh. There was so much love, but also criticism and ugliness. We weren't prepared to be disliked or misunderstood. It hurt. We were distorted mirrors of each other. I missed the stage and he had too much of it. We fell apart. Our oldest daughter was suffering. Her foundation fell away and all that she knew was destroyed. We hated ourselves," she added.

Volkman alluded to her separation from Reynolds and described the night of their initial reconciliation.

"The night was long. 7 months long. Then one evening he came to my door," she said of Reynolds. "He stood there on my porch and all I could see was my most favorite person staring back at me. I understood it all. We didn't need the words. We were both forgiven..but... I wouldn't put my ring back on. Even when we decided to stay together. I just couldn't go back to what we were. I told him that we would have to start again. He agreed."

Volkman said Reynolds proposed again on Christmas Day, and recalled the emotional moment for fans.

"Tonight we put out kids to bed and began to clean up the mess of the day. I could see that he was nervous but I didn't know why. He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry. Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes. Even before we knew what that was," she said.

Reynolds had shared a new family photo Sunday. The picture shows the Imagine Dragons singer, Volkman and their kids posing with a Santa Claus.

Reynolds and Volkman split in April 2018 and announced in January they were "rebuilding" their marriage.

"I know that it's been a crazy road," Volkman said at the time. "It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding."

Reynolds and Volkman welcomed son Valentine in October following their reconciliation.