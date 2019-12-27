Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore has cut her trip to Ecuador short due to a "major bout" of food poisoning.

The 35-year-old singer and actress said in an Instagram post Friday that she and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, were forced to abandon their plans to hike Cotopaxi volcano.

Moore and Goldsmith returned home to the U.S. without climbing Cotopaxi. Moore shared a slideshow of photos, including a picture of herself and Goldsmith with IVs.

"Sometimes things don't go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it's challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction," she captioned the post. "I love an end of year lesson (one that I've encountered a million times before and will again, btw. Wasn't meant to be."

Moore said she planned an "extraordinary trip" to Ecuador and was preparing to hike Cotopaxi with guide Melissa Arnot when she and Goldsmith both fell ill.

"T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn't continue on the trip- we just wouldn't be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push," she said. "In any case... we made the tough call to travel home (wow-that wasn't fun lol) and got back yesterday."

The This is Us star said she and Goldsmith are resting and recovering, and hope to return to Ecuador sometime soon.

"I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall. It just means that there are more adventures to come," she said. "Oh and we can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador- we absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country."

Moore previously trekked to Mount Everest base camp with Arnot and a group of other people in May. She said on Instagram that the trip was a self-affirming and unforgettable experience.

"I think I'm slowly learning that I feel most like me when I'm outdoors. It couldn't be any more outside my everyday realm and yet there's something entirely refreshing about being tasked with nothing more than breathing and slowly putting one foot in front of the other," Moore said.

Moore and Goldsmith married in November 2018. Moore said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March that she and Goldsmith had an "active" honeymoon in Chile.

"I love being outdoorsy," Moore said. "[Taylor's] very kind to indulge me. He woke up at 5 a.m. on this honeymoon and we hiked a volcano together, so he was very amenable to the plan. He was wonderful about it."

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, which premiered a fourth season on NBC in September.