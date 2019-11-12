Lamar Odom engaged to Sabrina Parr: 'She the ONE!'

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Lamar Odom is engaged to be married.

The 40-year-old former NBA player and television personality proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami Beach, Fla., on Monday.

Odom announced the news with a photo on Instagram. The picture shows Parr standing and embracing Odom as she shows off her diamond engagement ring.

"Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She's the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr," Odom captioned the post.

Parr confirmed the news with a close-up of her ring on Instagram.

"I SAID YES!!!!! @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina," she wrote.

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and singer Ally Brooke congratulated Odom in an interview with People following Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars. Odom was eliminated from the competition in October.

"I love his now-fiancée. She's really sweet," Brown said. "So yeah, congrats, Lamar!"

"Oh my God, congratulations, Lamar!" Brooke said. "That's so awesome for him! He was really sweet. I know he wasn't here for a long time. But he is so sweet and he deserves love, congratulations to him."

Odom and Parr made their relationship Instagram official in August.

Odom was previously married to television personality Khloe Kardashian. The pair finalized their divorce in December 2016 after splitting in 2013 after four years of marriage.