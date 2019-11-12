Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Duggar, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

The 23-year-old television personality and Lauren Duggar took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a daughter, Bella Milagro, on Friday.

Duggar and Lauren Duggar introduced their baby girl with a pair of photos from the delivery room.

"Look who's here! Bella Milagro Duggar was born November 8th, 2019 at 4:24 pm, weighing 6lbs 5oz and 18.5 inches long," the couple captioned the post. "Our hearts are so full! We are so thankful for God blessings us with such a healthy baby girl!"

Duggar's sister Jill Duggar and sister-in-law Anna Duggar were among those to congratulate the pair in the comments.

"Such a doll!" Jill Duggar wrote.

"Congratulations!!! Bella is beautiful," Anna Duggar said.

Duggar and Lauren Duggar had announced in May that they were expecting again after experiencing a miscarriage in 2018.

"It's hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift!" the couple said at the time.

Duggar and Lauren Duggar married in July 2018 and went public with Lauren Duggar's miscarriage in February.

"We really wanted to share our story because we know a lot of people go through a miscarriage but nobody really talks about it," Lauren Duggar said at the time.

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. His brother Joseph Duggar welcomed a baby girl with Kendra Duggar this month, while his cousin Amy King Duggar gave birth to a baby boy in October.